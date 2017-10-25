Freeport Police Beat: Oct. 26

Arrests

10/19 at 2:51 p.m. David Libby, 47, of Wellesley Estates, Portland, was arrested on Bow Street by Officer Thomas Gabbard on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

10/20 at 10:55 a.m. Jaclyn Beaton, 33, of Berrys Mill Road, West Bath, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Thomas Gabbard on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/20 at 8:42 p.m. Michael Dileo, 34, of Firefly Drive, was arrested on Flying Point Road by Officer Keith Norris on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

10/21 at 4:03 a.m. Kristine Ceinski, 25, of Chadsey Road, Pownal, was arrested on Wardtown Road and Blackberry Lane by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

10/23 at 11:42 a.m. Kenyana Pontoo, 25, of Pine Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons on Middle Street by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on charges of illegal attachment of license plates, violating conditions of release and operating after habitual offender license revocation.

Fire calls

10/17 at 9:05 a.m. Alarm call on Elmwood Road.

10/17 at 9:27 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

10/17 at 1:40 p.m. Gas leak on Bow and Middle Streets.

10/17 at 4:04 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/17 at 4:38 p.m. Alarm call on Mill Street.

10/19 at 4:16 p.m. Brush fire on Island Drive.

10/19 at 5:57 p.m. Brush fire on Radley Road.

10/20 at 3:07 p.m. Brush fire on Lunt Road.

10/20 at 4:07 p.m. Alarm call on Maquoit Drive.

10/21 at 6:27 p.m. Vehicle fire on southbound Interstate 295.

10/22 at 4:43 p.m. Elevator lockout at Freeport Village Station.

10/24 at 12:59 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 41 calls from Oct. 17-24.