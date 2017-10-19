Freeport Police Beat: Oct. 19

Arrests

10/15 at 1:09 p.m. Charles Anderson, 40, of Wing Street, Lisbon, was issued a summons on Wardtown Road by Officer William Brown on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

10/13 at 7:05 a.m. Reynold Theriault, 35, of Smithfield Road, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Wardtown Road by Lt. Nathaniel Goodman on charges of passing a stopped school bus, operating with a suspended or revoked license, and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

10/12 at 4:27 p.m. Vehicle crash on Wardtown Road.

10/13 at 5:20 p.m. Gas leak on Wardtown Road.

10/13 at 7:20 p.m. Alarm call on Holbrook Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from Oct. 10-17.