Freeport Police Beat: Oct. 19

By on October 19, 2017
Arrests

10/15 at 1:09 p.m. Charles Anderson, 40, of Wing Street, Lisbon, was issued a summons on Wardtown Road by Officer William Brown on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release. 

Summonses

10/13 at 7:05 a.m. Reynold Theriault, 35, of Smithfield Road, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Wardtown Road by Lt. Nathaniel Goodman on charges of passing a stopped school bus, operating with a suspended or revoked license, and violating conditions of release. 

Fire calls

10/12 at 4:27 p.m. Vehicle crash on Wardtown Road.  

10/13 at 5:20 p.m. Gas leak on Wardtown Road. 

10/13 at 7:20 p.m. Alarm call on Holbrook Street. 

EMS 

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from Oct. 10-17.

