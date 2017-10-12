Freeport Police Beat: Oct. 12

Arrests

10/5 at 10:09 p.m. A 16-year-old, gender not disclosed, no address listed, was arrested on Unity Lane by Officer Paul Chenevert on a charge of criminal trespass.

Summonses

10/7 at 11:14 a.m. Mingyan Huang, 22, of Mayflower Hill, Waterville, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Keith Norris on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

10/3 at 7:20 a.m. Vehicle crash on Desert Road and Interstate 295 south.

10/5 at 4:39 p.m. Vehicle crash on Route 1.

10/5 at 8:55 p.m. Alarm call on Sweetser Road.

10/7 at 11:41 a.m. Alarm call on South Street.

10/7 at 6:11 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

10/8 at 3:32 a.m. Vehicle crash on Route 1.

10/8 at 8:38 a.m. Alarm call on Bishop Farm Road.

10/8 at 12:27 p.m. Vehicle crash on Mallett Drive.

10/9 at 10:37 p.m. Lines down on Cedar Lane.

10/10 at 6:39 a.m. Lines down on Route 1 and Allen Range Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from Oct. 3-9.