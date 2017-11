Freeport Police Beat: Nov. 9

Arrests

No arrests or summonses were reported from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.

Fire calls

10/31 at 8:28 a.m. Traffic control on Winston Hill Road.

10/31 at 10:37 a.m. Lines down on Kendall Lane.

10/31 at 12:13 p.m. Lines down on Spar Cove Road.

10/31 at 1:49 p.m. Lines down on Pownal Road.

10/31 at 2:07 p.m. Lines down on Lambert Road.

10/31 at 3:22 p.m. Outdoor fire on Interstate 295 north.

10/31 at 4:57 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Main Street.

10/31 at 6:42 p.m. Traffic safety complaint on Hallowell Road.

11/1 at 3:18 a.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Maquoit Drive.

11/1 at 6:23 a.m. Propane leak on Lower Flying Point Road.

11/1 at 7:59 a.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Old Country Road.

11/1 at 9:36 a.m. Lines down on Old Bath Road.

11/1 at 9:39 a.m. Alarm call on Lower Main Street.

11/1 at 11:15 a.m. Lines down on Durham Road.

11/1 at 12:27 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

11/1 at 1:43 p.m. Alarm call on Route 1.

11/1 at 5:08 p.m. Lines down on Hunter Road.

11/1 at 6:55 p.m. Lines down on Winston Hill Road.

11/1 at 8:10 p.m. Alarm call on Wardtown Road.

11/1 at 9:04 p.m. Lines down on South Freeport Road.

11/2 at 1:31 a.m. Lines down on Kendall and Meadow lanes.

11/2 at 8:16 a.m. Lines down on Beech Hill Road.

11/2 at 1:29 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

11/2 at 1:29 p.m. Alarm call on Baker and Wardtown Road.

11/3 at 6:12 a.m. Alarm call on Osprey Cove Road.

11/3 at 10:46 a.m. Alarm call on Route 1.

11/3 at 11:54 a.m. Alarm call on School Street.

11/3 at 12:15 p.m. Alarm call on Litchfield Road and Moose Crossing.

11/4 at 5:40 a.m. Alarm call on School Street.

11/4 at 9:10 a.m. Alarm call on Burnett Road.

11/4 at 9:30 a.m. Alarm call on Juniper Road.

11/4 at 1:57 p.m. Gas leak on Durham Road.

11/4 at 11:26 p.m. Alarm call on Route 1.

11/4 at 11:53 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Bragdon Road.

11/5 at 11:02 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

11/5 at 2:34 p.m. Lines down on Cass Lane and Bragdon Road.

11/6 at 12:05 a.m. Alarm call on Old South Freeport Road.

11/6 at 12:05 a.m. Alarm call on School Street.

11/6 at 12:10 a.m. Alarm call on Mallet Drive.

11/6 at 3:03 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

11/6 at 3:07 a.m. Alarm call on Holbrook Street.

11/6 at 4:12 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

11/6 at 2:35 p.m. Alarm call on Broad Sound Lane.

11/6 at 4:19 p.m. Alarm call on Hallowell Road.

11/6 at 8:22 p.m. Alarm call on Bath Road.

11/7 at 2:39 a.m. Alarm call on Campus Drive.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 36 calls from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7.