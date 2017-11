Freeport Police Beat: Nov. 2

Arrests

10/25 at 11:11 p.m. Pamela Cline, 58, of Spring Street, Yarmouth, was arrested on Lambert Road by Officer William Brown on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/27 at 5:39 p.m. Anthony Dehaas, 47, of Oatway Lane, Winthrop, was arrested on northbound Interstate 295 by Officer Keith Norris on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/29 at 2:14 a.m. Stephen Goodrich, 59, of Gilman Road, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Malcolm Marshall on a charge of aggravated assault.

10/29 at 9:06 a.m. Matthew Goldsmith, 34, of Green Road, Falmouth, was arrested on Lambert Road by Officer Thomas Gabbard on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Summonses

10/26 at 5:35 p.m. A 17-year old male, no address listed, of North Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Main Street by Sgt. John Perrino on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

10/24 at 11:59 a.m. Outdoor fire on Hunter Road.

10/24 at 5:05 a.m. Lines down on Gay Road.

10/25 at 12:56 p.m. Lines down on U.S. Route 1.

10/26 at 10:58 p.m. Alarm call on Allen Range Road.

10/27 at 1:45 a.m. Lines down on U.S. Route 1.

10/28 at 11:16 a.m. Vehicle crash on U.S. Route 1.

10/29 at 10:04 a.m. Outdoor fire on Osprey Cove Road.

10/29 at 11:59 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

10/30 at 1:21 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

10/30 at 1:40 p.m. Alarm call at Freeport Village Station.

10/30 at 2:05 a.m. Alarm call on Mallett Drive.

10/30 at 2:18 a.m. Lines down on Main Street.

10/30 at 2:33 a.m. Lines down on Wardtown Road.

10/30 at 3:21 a.m. Outdoor fire on Hallowell Road.

10/30 at 4:37 a.m. Lines down on Brown Road.

10/30 at 4:45 a.m. Alarm call at Freeport Village Station.

10/30 at 4:55 a.m. Lines down on Jean Street.

10/30 at 5:04 a.m. Lines down on Recompense Lane.

10/30 at 6:27 a.m. Lines down on Bouchard Drive.

10/30 at 8:33 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

10/30 at 9:02 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

10/30 at 11:39 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

10/30 at 11:58 a.m. Gas leak on U.S. Route 1.

10/30 at 1:21 a.m. Alarm call on Industrial Parkway.

10/30 at 2:21 p.m. Traffic safety complaint on Main Street.

10/30 at 3:13 p.m. Alarm call on School Street.

10/30 at 3:30 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

10/30 at 3:40 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

10/30 at 4:08 p.m. Traffic safety complaint at Seaview Lane and South Freeport Road.

10/30 at 4:08 p.m. Alarm call on Lower Main Street.

10/30 at 4:30 p.m. Alarm call on Poplar Drive.

10/30 at 4:55 p.m. Lines down at Bath Road and Jordan Avenue.

10/30 at 4:56 p.m. Alarm call on Federal Street.

10/30 at 5:43 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

10/30 at 6:32 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

10/30 at 6:49 p.m. Traffic safety complaint on Flying Point Road.

10/30 at 7:14 p.m. Water problem on East Street.

10/30 at 7:33 p.m. Lines down on U.S. Route 1.

10/30 at 8:02 p.m. Lines down on Durham and Brown roads.

10/30 at 8:33 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

10/31 at 6:46 a.m. Traffic control at Durham and Brown roads.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from Oct. 24-31.