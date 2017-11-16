Freeport Police Beat: Nov. 16

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Nov. 7-14.

Summonses

11/11 at 5:17 a.m. Yali Ratheau, 39, of Flying Point Road, was issued a summons on School Street by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on charges of operating without a license and operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

The Freeport Fire Department responded to seven reports of fallen power lines on Oct. 30.

11/9 at 7:37 p.m. Alarm call on Lower Main Street.

11/10 at 9:17 a.m. Alarm call on South Freeport Road.

11/10 at 11:01 a.m. Alarm call on Route 1.

11/10 at 12:10 p.m. Fuel spill on Wardtown Road.

11/10 at 5:22 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Hallowell Road.

11/10 at 5:56 p.m. Vehicle crash on Pinkham Brook and Quaker Meeting House roads.

11/11 at 10:37 a.m. Alarm call on Country Acres Road.

11/12 at 1:59 p.m. Alarm call on Elmwood Road.

11/13 at 8:14 a.m. Gas leak on Tranquil Lane.

11/13 at 8:04 a.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Lawrence Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Nov. 7-14.