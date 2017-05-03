Freeport Police Beat: May 4

Arrests

4/25 at 11:28 a.m. A 16-year-old male, of Freeport, was arrested on Holbrook Street by Officer Thomas Gabbard on charges of assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

4/25 at 6:56 p.m. Ryan J. Nason, 19, of Granite Street, Yarmouth, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of harassment.

4/25 at 6:56 p.m. A 17-year-old female, of Durham, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of harassment.

4/26 at 1:28 p.m. Debra M. Lully, 35, of Cumberland Street, Brunswick, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Thomas Gabbard on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/30 at 1:32 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Durham, was arrested on Park Street by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

4/25 at 11:12 a.m. Janine M. Leighton, 37, of Preble Street, South Portland, was issued a summons on Wardtown Road by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

5/2 at 5:42 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Spring Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from April 25 to May 2.