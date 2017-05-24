Freeport Police Beat: May 25

Arrests

No arrests were reported from May 16-22.

Summonses

5/19 at 8:55 a.m. Neil I. Batterbee, 44, of Quarry Lane, was issued a summons on Bow Street by Officer Paul Chenevert on charges of allowing a dog to be at large.

5/21 at 9:24 a.m. Richard P. Willing, 64, of Desert Road, was issued a summons at Desert and Hunter roads on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

5/17 at 6:49 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

5/17 at 10:14 a.m. Grass or brush fire on Interstate 295.

5/17 at 10:45 a.m. Alarm call on Library Drive.

5/18 at 12:29 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Murch Road.

5/19 at 4:25 p.m. Alarm call on Lawrence Road.

5/19 at 7:19 p.m. Line down with fire on Beech Hill Road.

5/19 at 10:45 p.m. Alarm call on Tenpenny Street.

5/20 at 7:26 a.m. Water problem on Libby Road.

5/20 at 2:09 p.m. Unattended fire on Maquoit Drive.

5/20 at 3:28 p.m. Accident at South and West streets.

5/20 at 8:32 p.m. Grass or brush fire at Desert and Webster roads.

5/22 at 5:50 p.m. Line down with fire on South Street

5/22 at 6:05 p.m. Elevator lockout on South Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to calls from may 16-22.