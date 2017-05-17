Freeport Police Beat: May 18

Arrests

5/10 at 10:26 p.m. Michael Koulianos, 25, of Kentucky Place, Merriville, Indiana, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Paul Powers on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/13 at 1:08 p.m. Linda S. Carter, 55, of Bow Street, Freeport, was arrested on Mallett Drive by Officer Michael McManus on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

5/10 at 10:05 p.m. Shea T. Kunz, 21, of Vernon Street, Bethel, was issued a summons on Durham Road by Officer Matthew Moorhouse for exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.

Fire calls

5/10 at 6:18 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

5/11 at 3:44 p.m. Lines down with fire at Wardtown Road and Autumn Lane.

5/11 at 8:13 p.m. Accident on southbound Interstate 295.

5/12 at 8:44 p.m. Water rescue on Baybridge Road.

5/13 at 6:31 p.m. Brush fire on Recompence Lane.

5/14 at 3:35 p.m. Accident on northbound Interstate 295.

5/15 at 8:51 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

5/15 at 3:57 p.m. Alarm call on Bow Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 44 calls from May 9-15.