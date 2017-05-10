Freeport Police Beat: May 11

Arrests

No arrests were reported from May 3-9.

Summonses

5/2 at 12:49 p.m. Susan W. Moore, 50, of Main Street, Gorham, was issued a summons at Brown and Durham roads by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

5/7 at 3:43 a.m. Richard J. Maynard, 48, no address listed, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Bow Street by Officer Malcolm Marshall on a charge of obstructing the report of a crime.

5/7 at 8:12 a.m. Nathaniel W. Curtis-Brown, 22, of Riverside Ridge Road, Windham, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

5/3 at 3:18 p.m. Alarm call on Kelleran Road.

5/4 at 3:01 a.m. Alarm call on Kendall Lane.

5/4 at 1:22 p.m. Accident at Bath and Mallett Park roads.

5/5 at 9:33 p.m. Accident on Elmwood Road.

5/7 at 7:19 p.m. Line down with fire on West Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from May 3-9.