Freeport Police Beat: March 9

Arrests

3/2 at 8:53 a.m. William J. Policano, 36, of Sebago Woods Trail, Windham, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Nathan Leger on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

3/2 at 8:53 a.m. Baron D. Rogers, 60, of Raleigh Avenue, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Nathan Leger on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

3/2 at 8:53 a.m. Christopher Lavalley, 31, of Free Street, Lisbon Falls, was arrested on U.S.Route 1 by Officer Nathan Leger on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

3/2 at 8:53 a.m. Milan Simanic, 31, of Washington Avenue, Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Nathan Leger on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

3/2 at 8:53 a.m. John D. Verrault, 55, of Seafields Lane, Saco, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Nathan Leger on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

3/2 at 8:53 a.m. Hady El Ahmar, 42, Rabbit Run, Wells, was arrested on U.S.Route 1 by Officer Nathan Leger on a charge of engaging a prostitute.

Summonses

3/2 at 11:41 a.m. Jessica Barbour, 32, Washington Avenue, Waldoboro, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Paul Chenevert, on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

2/28 at 12:22 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

2/28 at 1:53 p.m. Alarm call on Holbrook Street.

2/28 at 3:28 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

3/1 at 12:49 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

3/1 at 11:16 a.m. Accident on South Freeport Road.

3/2 at 8:07 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

3/2 at 11:33 p.m. Alarm on Whispering Pines.

3/2 at 3:37 p.m. Alarm call on Porter’s Landing.

3/3 at 12:11 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

3/3 at 5:37 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

3/3 at 11:48 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

3/3 at 5:13 p.m. Alarm call on LMC Lane.

3/3 at 8:46 p.m. Alarm on Main Street.

3/3 at 8:47 p.m. Fire call at Elm Street.

3/4 at 12:18 a.m. Alarm call on Depot Street.

3/4 at 5:40 a.m. Alarm call on Allen Range Road.

3/4 at 6 a.m. Alarm call on Lower Main Street.

3/4 at 6:56 a.m. Alarm call on Lower Flying Point Road.

3/4 at 7:24 a.m. Accident on southbound Interstate 295.

3/4 at 8:38 a.m. Accident on northbound Interstate 295.

3/5 at 3:39 a.m. Alarm call on Freeport Village Station.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from Feb. 28 to March 7