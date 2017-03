Freeport Police Beat: March 30

Arrests

3/22 at 8:35 p.m. Roy R. Wandell, 67, of Webster Road, Lisbon, was arrested on Pettengill Road by Officer Paul Powers on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/27 at 1:26 p.m. Dustin S. Dyer, 25, of Litchfield Road, Bowdoin, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

3/24 at 2:37 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Durham, was issued a summons on Wardtown Road by Officer Jason Bartlett on charges of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more and failure to produce a license or driver’s permit.

3/27 at 12:26 p.m., Willie Knight, 27, of Juniper Road, Walnut Hill, Florida, was issued a summons on Desert Road by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of attaching false license plates.

Fire calls

3/22 at 4:54 p.m. Hazardous material call on Starboard Lane.

3/24 at 9:53 a.m. Chimney fire on Allen Road.

3/24 at 4:02 p.m. Accident on Royalsborough Road.

3/24 at 8:48 p.m. Accident on Durham Road.

3/25 at 4:22 p.m. Alarm call on northbound Interstate 295.

3/27 at 1:22 p.m. Accident on southbound Interstate 295.

3/27 at 5:32 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Evergreen Drive.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from March 22-28.