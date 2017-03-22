Freeport Police Beat: March 23

Arrests

3/16 at 11:41 a.m. Ambrosia T. Estrada, 33, of Birmingham Road, Randolph, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Paul Chenevert on charges theft by unauthorized taking and violating condition of release.

3/17 at 3:58 a.m. Daniel Murphy, 28, of Coburn West Avenue, Jackman, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Paul Chenevert on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

3/18 at 6:24 p.m. Shauna M. Ayotte, 26, S. Vandalia Avenue, Tulsa, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

3/14 at 9:23 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Cottage Street.

3/15 at 9:57 p.m. Fire on Jean Street.

3/17 at 6:40 a.m. Chimney fire on Sweetser Road.

3/17 at 6:41 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

3/18 at 4:54 p.m. Alarm call on Poland Road.

3/19 at 4:58 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

3/20 at 5:57 a.m. Accident on northbound Interstate 295.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from March 14-21.