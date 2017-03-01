Freeport Police Beat: March 2

Arrests

2/21 at 12:43 p.m. Othman T. Mohamad, 26, of Rockport Court, Yarmouth, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Nathan Leger on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

2/27 at 10:03 p.m. Heather M. Lemay, 28, of Durham Road, was arrested on Upper Mast Landing Road by Officer Malcolm Marshall on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

2/23 at 3:52 a.m. Jacqueline Yelverton, 30, of Burbank Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons at Durham and Beech Hill roads by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

2/25 at 5:21 a.m. Alarm call on Dixon Road.

2/25 at 7:46 p.m. Alarm call on South Freeport Road.

2/25 at 10:14 p.m. Hazardous materials on South Street.

2/27 at 7:31 p.m. Accident on northbound Interstate 295.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from Feb. 22-28.