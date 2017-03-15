Freeport Police Beat: March 16

Arrests

3/7 at 8 p.m. John E. Mickles, 52, of Range Road, Brunswick, was arrested at Range Road and Pleasant Street by Officer Keith Norris on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/11 at 2:06 p.m. Logan L. Landry, 25, of Litchfield Road, was arrested on Murch Road by Officer Thomas Gabbard on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/12 at 12:10 a.m. Thomas K. Reed, 33, of Poland Range Road, Pownal, was arrested at Wardtown and Baker roads by Officer Rebecca T. Kavanaugh on charges of operating under the influence and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

Summonses

3/11 at 6:45 p.m. Harding M. Bush, 51, of Allen Avenue, Auburn, was issued a summons at Brown and Durham roads by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

3/7 at 7:55 a.m. Alarm call on Gay Drive.

3/7 at 10:18 a.m. Accident on Summer Street.

3/7 at 4:42 p.m. Brush fire on Katie Lane.

3/7 at 4:55 p.m. Accident at Lower Main Street and Independence Drive.

3/8 at 2:48 p.m. Alarm call on School Street.

3/8 at 2:31 p.m. Accident on State Road.

3/9 at 11:48 a.m. Line down with fire on Church Road.

3/9 at 4:34 p.m. Alarm call on Whispering Pines.

3/10 at 2:49 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

3/10 at 2:53 p.m. Accident on Pleasant Hill Road.

3/10 at 4:42 p.m. Brush fire on Katie Lane.

3/10 at 4:55 p.m. Accident at Lower Main Street and Independence Drive.

3/11 at 8:20 a.m. Alarm call on Lower Main Street.

3/11 at 8:43 a.m. Alarm call on Burglar Street.

3/11 at 10:17 a.m. Alarm call on Independence Drive.

3/11 at 11:26 a.m. Alarm call on Royal Road.

3/12 at 12:10 a.m. Accident at Wardtown and Baker roads.

3/12 at 12:39 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Everett Street.

3/12 at 8:15 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

3/12 at 2:44 p.m. Line down with fire on Main Street.

3/13 at 6:56 a.m. Accident at Route 196 and Community Way.

3/13 at 12:10 p.m. Accident on Old South Freeport Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 23 calls from March 5-11.