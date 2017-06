Freeport Police Beat: June 8

Arrests

5/29 at 9:29 p.m. Marcy Doyle, 51, address not listed, of Topsham, was arrested on Flying Point Road by Officer Malcolm Marshall on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

6/1 at 8:57 p.m. Thomas T. Fumarola, 43, of Bonafide Street, Lisbon, was issued a summons at Wardtown and Curtis roads by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

6/3 at 6:10 p.m. Antonio H. DiPietro, 48, of U.S. Route 1, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

Fire calls

5/30 at 10:23 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

6/1 at 11:58 a.m. Alarm call on South Street.

6/2 at 3:27 p.m. Alarm call on Hodsdon Road.

6/2 at 5:41 p.m. Alarm call on Somerset Road.

6/4 at 4:16 p.m. Accident at East and Main streets.

6/5 at 7:11 p.m. Alarm call on Staples Point Road.

6/5 at 8:14 p.m. Alarm call on Merrill Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from May 29 to June 5.