Freeport Police Beat: June 29

Arrests

6/23 at 11:28 p.m. David Hersom, 31, of Pownal Road, was arrested by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on Royalsbrough Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/24 at 8:14 p.m. Holly Bracey-Ritchie, 20, of Silver Ridge Road, Silver Ridge, was arrested by Officer Jason Bartlett at Durham Road and True Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

6/26 at 2:18 a.m. Richard Maynard, 48, of Bow Street, was issued a summons by Officer Malcolm Marshall on Starboard Lane on charges of burglary and assault.

Fire calls

6/21 at 3:59 a.m. Accident on Elmwood Road.

6/21 at 12:11 p.m. Alarm call on Harbor Ridge Road.

6/23 at 6:23 a.m. Accident at School and Bow streets.

6/23 at 10:04 a.m. Alarm call on Baker Road.

6/23 at 8:10 p.m. Alarm call on Bristol Road.

6/23 at 9:05 p.m. Hazardous materials investigation on Old South Freeport Road.

6/25 at 1:46 p.m. Brush fire on Flying Point Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from June 20-26.