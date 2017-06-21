Freeport Police Beat: June 22

Arrests

No arrests were reported from June 13-19.

Summonses

6/14 at 12:07 p.m. Carlton Cressey, 35, of Cedar Lane, was issued a summons at Lower Mast Landing and Bartol Island roads by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and failing to have harvester’s tag on shellfish.

6/16 at 9:33 a.m. Karen Fendler, 51, of Hayden Lane, was issued a summons on Hayden Lane by Officer Charles Tetreau on a charge of allowing a dog to be at large.

6/17 at 2:38 p.m. Tyler Julian, 20, of Bowie Hill Road, Durham, was issued a summons on Hunter Road by Officer Jason Bartlett on a charge of operating a motor vehicle 30 or more mph over the speed limit.

6/19 at 11:11 p.m. Stephen Dobson, 41, of Cumberland Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Dustin Caron on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

6/13 at 1:54 p.m. Alarm call off Main Street.

6/13 at 8:01 p.m. Brush fire on Lower Mast Landing Road.

6/16 at 8:05 p.m. Gas leak on Main Street.

6/16 at 10:44 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Newfield Road.

6/17 at 6:41 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

6/19 at 6:47 p.m. Alarm call on Nicholas Lane.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 11 calls between June 13-19.