Freeport Police Beat: June 15

Arrests

6/10 at 11:49 p.m. Mohamed S. Muhamud, 21, of Lisbon Street, Lewiston, was arrested at Durham and Curtis roads by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

6/6 at 4:08 a.m. Joan W. Hall, 75, no address listed, of Damariscotta, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

6/12 at 4:19 p.m. Dana Smith, 34, of Cumberland Avenue, Saco, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Dustin Caron on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

6/6 at 9:26 a.m. Chimney fire on Durham Road.

6/7 at 9:12 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

6/7 at 10:50 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

6/8 at 5:47 a.m. Alarm call on US Route 1.

6/8 at 10:23 a.m. Alarm call on Old South Freeport Road.

6/8 at 2:27 p.m. Accident on northbound Interstate 295.

6/9 at 8:54 p.m. Accident on Wardtown Road.

6/11 at 10:22 a.m. Alarm call on Durham Road.

6/11 at 1:04 p.m. Alarm call on Park Street.

6/11 at 1:31 p.m. Alarm call on Grove Street.

6/11 at 1:39 p.m. Accident at Hallowell and Elmwood roads.

6/11 at 4:20 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 23 calls from June 6-12.