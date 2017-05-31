Freeport Police Beat: June 1

Arrests

5/24 at 10:58 a.m. Oliver Collins, 42, of Baltimore Pike, Springfield, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Paul Chenevert on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

5/27 at 11:15 p.m. Gina C. Welch, 22, of Lavoie Street, Jay, was arrested on Mallett Drive by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

5/27 at 11:59 p.m. Colin G. Harle, 21, of Sawyer Brook Circle, South Portland, was arrested on Mallett Drive by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

5/29 at 6:43 p.m. Ryan Nason, 19, of Granite Street, Yarmouth, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Paul Powers on a charge of robbery.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from May 23-29.

Fire calls

5/23 at 12:38 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

5/23 at 1:05 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

5/25 at 7:19 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Champagne Lane.

5/25 at 11:22 a.m. Alarm call on Kendall Lane.

5/26 at 6:06 p.m. Alarm call on Middle Street.

5/29 at 2:24 a.m. Accident on southbound Interstate 295.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from May 23-29.