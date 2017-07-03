Freeport Police Beat: July 6

Arrests

6/28 at 8:29 p.m. A 15-year-old male, of Freeport, was arrested by Officer Keith Norris on Cove Road on a charge of criminal mischief.

6/30 at 4:41 p.m. Charles Small, 49, of Mayall Road, Gray, was arrested by Officer Keith Norris on Main Street on charges of theft by deception and unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/1 at 5:29 p.m. Dustin Lemelin, 29, of Olympia Street, Portland, was arrested by Sgt. Paul Powers on Main Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/1 at 10:29 p.m. Christina Abelli, 28, of Exchange Street, Portland, was arrested by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh at Durham and Griffin Roads on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/2 at 9:17 p.m. Corey Parsons, 40, of Gibbs Road, Wiscasset, was arrested by Officer Malcolm Marshall on Recompense Lane on charges of domestic violence assault and terrorizing.

Summonses

6/29 at 9:13 p.m. Michael Welsh, 45, of Staples Road, Limington, was issued a summons by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on Durham and Grant Roads on a charge of motor vehicle speeding at least 30 mph over the limit.

Fire calls

6/27 at 7:19 p.m. Alarm call on Eagles Nest Drive.

6/28 at 3:59 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

6/29 at 10:10 a.m. Brush fire at U.S. Route 1 and Desert Road.

6/29 at 5:10 p.m. Lines down on Oak Avenue.

6.30 at 9:48 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Flying Point Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from June 27 to July 3.