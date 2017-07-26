Freeport Police Beat: July 27

Arrests

7/19 at 11:41 p.m. Kevin Messier, 59, of Old Tavern Road, Topsham, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Allen Range Road by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on charges of operating under the influence and drinking in a motor vehicle.

7/21 at 1:49 a.m. Travis Poisson, 37, of Village View, was arrested on Village View by Sgt. Paul Powers on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/22 at 1:30 a.m. Lauren Arsenault, 23, of Antietam Street, Brunswick, was arrested at Pownal Road and Percy Street by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

7/21 at 2:26 p.m. Devin Julian, 18, of Bowie Hill Road, Durham, was issued a summons on Middle Street by Officer Thomas Gabbard on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

7/19 at 4:39 p.m. Alarm call on Mallett Drive.

7/20 at 3:48 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Brickyard Cove.

7/21 at 8:03 p.m. Alarm call on East Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from July 18-24.