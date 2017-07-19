Freeport Police Beat: July 20

Arrests

7/12 at 7:04 p.m. Ashley Arris, 30, of Old Brunswick Road, Durham, was arrested on Durham Road and Farmview Lane by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating under the influence.

7/14 at 11:38 p.m. Ashley Alsop, 24, of Corgi Lane, West Bath, was arrested on Flying Point and Upper Mast Landing roads by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of opertating under the influence.

Summonses

7/12 at 4:40 p.m. A 17-year-old female, no address listed, of North Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Keith Norris on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/13 at 2:32 p.m. Jacob Crone, 27, of Marvin Way, was issued a summons on Lower Main Street by Officer Thomas Gabbard on a charge of criminal tresspassing.

7/15 at 8:18 a.m. Corey Wentworth, 34, of Prout Road, was issued a summons on Main Street, by Officer Thomas Gabbard on charges of driving to endanger, failure to notify of an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.

Fire calls

7/12 at 3:24 p.m. Vehicle accident on northbound Interstate 295.

7/15 at 2:52 p.m. Vehicle accident on Interstate 295 South.

7/15 at 6:09 p.m. Rescue detail on Elmwood Road.

7/17 at 2:59 p.m. Accident at Main Street and Mallett Drive.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from July 11-18.