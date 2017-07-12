Freeport Police Beat: July 13

Arrests

7/3 at 2:18 p.m. Glen Harrington, 33, of Bean Street, Madison, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Summonses

7/3 at 10:48 a.m. Joshua C. Frances, 40, of Knight Street, Falmouth, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/7 at 1:11 a.m. Nathan Stowell, 20, of U.S. Route 1, was issued a summons on Depot Street by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on a charges of illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

7/7 at 1:11 a.m. Liam Gallagher, 19, of Merrill Road, was issued a summons on Depot Street by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

7/10 at 12:16 p.m. Mindy Burman, 59, of Berkley Lane, Merrick, New York, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Michael McManus on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

7/6 at 8:47 a.m. Gas leak on Desert Road.

7/6 at 9:49 a.m. Alarm call on Old Lewiston Road.

7/7 at 10:47 p.m. Alarm call of Beech Hill Road.

7/10 at 7:32 p.m. Alarm call on Eagles Way.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from July 3-10.