Freeport Police Beat: Jan. 5

Arrests

1/2 at 9:24 a.m. Carlton Cressey, 35, of Cedar Lane, was arrested on Sandy Beach Road by Officer Paul Chenevert on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

12/31 at 4:49 p.m. Georgeann Brewer, 57, of Hancock Street, Rumford, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Keith Norris on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

12/28 at 10:42 a.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

12/30 at 12:04 a.m. Line down with fire on Tuttle and Gross roads.

12/30 at 12:59 a.m. Alarm call on Elmwood Road.

12/30 at 2:50 a.m. Line down with fire on Prout Road.

12/30 at 3:39 a.m. Line down with fire on Baker Road.

12/30 at 4:02 a.m. Line down with fire on Oak Avenue.

12/30 at 5:05 a.m. Line down with fire on Spar Cove Road.

12/30 at 5:30 a.m. Line down with fire on Royal Road.

12/30 at 5:43 a.m. Line down with fire on Hallowell Road.

12/30 at 6:21 a.m. Line down with fire on Hallowell Road.

12/30 at 6:52 a.m. Line down with fire on Bragdon Road.

12/30 at 8:49 a.m. Line down with fire on Merrill Road.

12/30 at 9:49 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Hallowell Road.

12/30 at 10:34 a.m. Line down with fire on Dodge Estates.

12/30 at 12:32 p.m. Line down with fire on Royal Road.

12/30 at 12:45 p.m. Line down with fire on Loring Lane and Hodsdon Road.

12/30 at 1:05 p.m. Line down with fire on Poland Road.

12/30 at 1:19 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Hallowell Road.

12/30 at 1:31 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Spar Cove Road.

12/30 at 2:47 p.m. Line down with fire on Lawrence Road.

12/31 at 2:37 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Evergreen Drive.

12/31 at 12 p.m. Alarm call on Kendall Lane.

12/31 at 7:33 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Old County Road.

12/31 at 8:14 p.m. Line down with fire on Loring Lane and Hodsdon Road.

12/31 at 8:36 p.m. Line down with fire on Bragdon Road.

1/1 at 10:18 a.m. Alarm call on Woodman Road.

1/1 at 10:58 a.m. Hazardous materials on Nicholas Lane.

1/1 at 12:06 p.m. Alarm call on Park Street.

1/1 at 4:33 p.m. Line down with fire on Elmwood Road.

1/2 at 4:45 a.m. Line down with fire on Hodsdon Road.

1/2 at 8:11 p.m. Alarm call on Estes Drive.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 38 calls from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2.