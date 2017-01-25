Freeport Police Beat: Jan. 27

Arrests

1/18 at 3:46 p.m. Michael Gottlieb, 45, of Whitney Street, Auburn, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Nathan Leger on charges of theft by deception and violating conditions of release.

1/18 at 3:46 p.m. Jason Frisco, 27, of Main Street, Lewiston, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Nathan Leger on a charge of theft by deception.

1/19 at 2:05 p.m. David Dickens, 27, of Swamp Street, Augusta, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Nathan Leger on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/21 at 11:10 p.m. Ryan Graham, 26, of Kiousville Palestine Road, Sterling, Ohio, was arrested on US Route 1 by Officer Malcom Marshall on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

1/20 at 6 p.m. Noah Carter, 18, of Quarry Road, Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on charges of operating with a suspended registration and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

1/22 at 10:43 a.m. Brandy Sargent, 30, of Cumberland Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

1/17 at 3:37 p.m. Accident on Nathan Nye Street.

1/18 at 9:46 a.m. Accident on northbound Interstate 295.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from Jan. 16-22.