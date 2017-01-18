Freeport Police Beat: Jan. 19

Arrests

1/12 at 8:33 p.m. Casey Clougherty, 37, of Wardtown Road, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on charges of operating under the influence and operating with a suspended registration.

Summonses

1/10 at 10:34 a.m. Michelle Alexander, 42, of Woodlawn Circle, Randolph, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Paul Chenevert on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/15 at 1:01 a.m. Shannon Morrissey, 39, of Maiden Lane, Plainville, Connecticut, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

1/10 at 2:10 a.m. Alarm call on Park Street.

1/11 at 11:33 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

1/12 at 3:25 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Ledgewood Lane.

1/13 at 5:27 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

1/15 at 3:05 p.m. Alarm call on Allen Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from Jan. 10-16.