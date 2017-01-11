Freeport Police Beat: Jan. 12

Arrests

1/3 at 3:35 p.m. Joshua Garland, 23, of Main Street, Saco, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Dustin Caron on a charge of domestic violence assault.

1/7 at 11:41 p.m. Christopher Wade, 55, of Island View Lane, was arrested on South Freeport Road by Officer Malcolm Marshall on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/8 at 3:33 a.m. Tyler Emmons, 21, of O’Brien Drive, Gorham, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Malcolm Marshall on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Summonses

1/3 at 1:39 p.m. Ashley Benner, 33, of Swan Lane, Cushing, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on charges of misuse of identification and theft by unauthorized taking.

1/4 at 5:11 p.m. Jessica Lane, 34, of Pownal Road, was issued a summons on Pownal Road by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/6 at 12:40 p.m. Wyatt Reed, 22, of Lothrop Road, Alna, was issued a summons on Spar Cove Road by Marine Resource Officer Charles Tetreau on a charge of marine worm digging without license.

1/6 at 5:10 p.m. Edward Cochrane, 46, of Hilltop Drive, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Keith Norris on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

1/3 at 1:02 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

1/3 at 9:20 p.m. Alarm call on Watson Drive.

1/4 at 10:41 p.m. Alarm call on South Street.

1/5 at 10:06 a.m. Gasoline spill on Spar Cove Road.

1/8 at 11:10 p.m. Chimney fire on Lemon Lane.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from Jan. 3-9.