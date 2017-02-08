Freeport Police Beat: Feb. 9

Arrests

2/4 at 1:33 p.m. Nicole Fitzgerald, 33, of McClellan Street, Lisbon, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Paul Chenevert on charges of violating conditions of release and theft by unauthorized taking.

Summonses

2/3 at 5:37 p.m. Kim Bordeleau, 40, of Pinkham Brook Road, Durham, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Keith Norris on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

2/4 at 4:58 p.m. Naomi Mawete, 22, no address listed, of Lewiston, was issued a summons at Durham and Brown roads by Officer Paul Chenevert on charges of operating without a license and exceeding the speed limit by 15-19 mph.

Fire calls

1/31 at 1:57 a.m. Alarm call on Holbrook Street.

1/31 at 10:39 a.m. Alarm call on Mallett Drive.

2/1 at 12:48 a.m. Alarm call on Holbrook Street.

2/2 at 9:52 a.m. Line down with fire on Allen and Elmwood roads.

2/2 at 2:22 p.m. Line down with fire on Main Street.

2/3 at 9:28 p.m. Alarm call on Bartol Island Road.

2/5 at 12:31 p.m. Alarm call on Granite Street.

2/6 at 6:54 p.m. Alarm call on Old County Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.