Freeport Police Beat: Feb. 23

Arrests

2/14 at 8:09 p.m. Katelynn Spears, 30, of Deep Cove Road, Raymond, was arrested on Desert Road by Officer Paul Powers on charges of operating under the influence, violating condition of release and refusing to sign a summons.

Summonses

2/15 at 10:35 a.m. Joseph Hodgkin, 37, of Bragdon Road, was issued a summons on Bragdon Road by Officer Nathan Leger on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Fire calls

2/14 at 8:22 a.m. Hazardous materials on Unity Lane.

2/15 at 11:01 a.m. Alarm call on Post Road.

2/16 at 8:08 a.m. Alarm call on Osprey Cove Road.

2/16 at 9:20 a.m. Line down with fire on Libby Road.

2/16 at 2:57 p.m. Line down with fire on Heritage Lane.

2/17 at 7:08 a.m. Alarm call on Meadow Road.

2/17 at 7:15 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

2/17 at 8:18 p.m. Alarm call on Lower Main Street.

2/19 at 6:31 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Bow Street.

2/20 at 9:02 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Roos Hill Road.

2/20 at 10:02 a.m. Alarm call on Wardtown Road.

2/20 at 11:51 p.m. Alarm call on Woodside Lane.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from Feb. 14-20.