Freeport Police Beat: Feb. 2

Arrests

1/25 at 8:06 a.m. Jason Moniz, 33, of Mountain Road, Woolwich, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Nathan Leger on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/25 at 3:20 p.m. Alan Prior, 20, of Medomak Road, Bremen, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Nathan Leger on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Summonses

1/25 at 4:57 p.m. Michael Gottlieb, 45, of Whitney Street, Auburn, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on charges of theft by deception and violating conditions of release.

1/25 at 4:57 p.m. Jason Frisco, 27, of Main Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of theft by deception.

Fire calls

1/24 at 6:22 p.m. Alarm call on West Street.

1/24 at 7:46 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Elmwood Road.

1/25 at 12:27 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Tuttle Road.

1/25 at 12:47 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

1/25 at 4:56 a.m. Line down with fire on Elmwood Road.

1/26 at 1:38 a.m. Alarm call on Holbrook Street.

1/26 at 4:04 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Prout Road.

1/28 at 3:23 p.m. Dumpster fire on Main Street.

1/28 at 4:49 p.m. Alarm call on Middle Street.

1/30 at 1:56 p.m. Alarm call on Lower Main Street.

1/30 at 2:23 p.m. Alarm call on Merganser Way.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from Jan. 24-30.