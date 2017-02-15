Freeport Police Beat: Feb. 16

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Feb. 7-13.

Summonses

2/10 at 12:30 p.m. Hannah Fields, 19, of Fort Road, South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Michael McManus on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

2/10 at 12:30 p.m. Casey Robert, 19, of Brookwood Drive, South Berwick, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Michael McManus on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

2/8 at 8:48 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

2/8 at 10:51 p.m. Hazardous materials on Lower Main Street.

2/9 at 9:32 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Weston Point Road.

2/9 at 1:19 p.m. Alarm call on Merrill Road.

2/10 at 8:13 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

2/10 at 9:29 p.m. Chimney fire on Maiden Lane.

2/11 at 11:33 p.m. Alarm call on College Street.

2/12 at 12:37 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

2/12 at 2:15 p.m. Hazardous materials on South Freeport Road.

2/13 at 8 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Pownal Road.

2/13 at 9:07 a.m. Hazardous materials on Tourmaline Drive.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from Feb. 7-13.