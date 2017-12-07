Freeport Police Beat: Dec. 7

Arrests

12/1 at 1:35 p.m. Thomas Broy, 55, of James Street, Auburn, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Paul Chenevert on two outstanding warrants from another agency and charges of operating after habitual offender revocation, violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, and failure to provide his correct name, address, and date of birth.

Summonses

No summonses were reported from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.

Fire calls

11/28 at 2:22 p.m. Vehicle crash on Mallet Drive.

11/29 at 12:20 p.m. Alarm call on Route 1.

11/29 at 3:58 p.m. Outdoor fire on Port Drive.

12/1 at 7:46 a.m. Vehicle crash

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.