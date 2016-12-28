Freeport Police Beat: Dec. 29

Arrests

12/22 at 7:44 p.m. Andrea Rice, 41, of Royal Avenue, was arrested on Royal Avenue by Officer Malcolm Marshall on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

12/20 at 12:18 p.m. Wayne Richmond, 66, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Nathan Leger on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

12/20 at 10:09 p.m. Andrea Clark, 31, of Unity Lane, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

12/23 at 2:40 p.m. Jason Brooks, 28, of Dane Avenue, Skowhegan, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Thomas Gabbard on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

12/20 at 7:15 a.m. Hazardous materials on Old South Freeport Road.

12/20 at 10 a.m. Alarm call on Veronica Lane.

12/20 at 11:17 a.m. Alarm call on Juniper Drive.

12/20 at 11:22 a.m. Alarm call on Kendall Lane.

12/20 at 11:52 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

12/20 at 6:34 p.m. Alarm call on Old County Road.

12/25 at 6:28 p.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

12/26 at 5:31 p.m. Unattended fire on Brickyard Cove.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from Dec. 20-26.