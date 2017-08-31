Freeport Police Beat: Aug. 31

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Aug. 22-28.

Summonses

8/24 at 9:44 p.m. Dustin Lemelin, 29, of Lower Mast Landing Road, was issued a summons on Lower Mast Landing Road by Sgt. Paul Powers on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/25 at 11:11 p.m. Samantha Wilkerson, 28, of Howard Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons on Griffin and Durham roads by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

8/28 at 8:12 p.m. Christopher Weiss, 26, of Lajoie Drive, was issued a summons on Mallett Drive by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

8/23 at 1:31 a.m. Alarm call on Wardtown Road.

8/23 at 10:36 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

8/23 at 10:49 a.m. Alarm call on Old County Road.

8/24 at 12:13 a.m. Alarm call on Library Drive.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from Aug. 22-28.