Freeport Police Beat: Aug. 3

Arrests

7/29 at 11:05 p.m. Scott Schenker, 54, of Main Street, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/30 at 12:45 p.m. Joshua Carver, 34, of Cumberland Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Michael McManus on outstanding warrants from another agency.

7/30 at 10:34 p.m. Patricia White, 57, of Elm Street, Biddeford, was arrested on Lower Main Street by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

7/25 at 4:52 p.m. Franz E. Rodriguez, 19, of Kenny Lane, Portsmouth, Virginia, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer William Brown IV on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/27 at 4:23 a.m. Guilherme F. Ngiangi, 44, of Howe Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons on Durham and Curtis roads by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of operating without a license.

7/28 at 4:54 p.m. A 17-year-old male, no address listed, from Lewiston, was issued a summons on Mallett Drive by Officer Jason Bartlett on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

7/26 at 2:51 p.m. Alarm call on Lambert Road.

7/25 at 7:14 p.m. Brush fire on Allen Road.

7/28 at 7:59 a.m. Alarm call on Post Road.

7/29 at 10:15 p.m. Alarm call on Holbrook Street.

7/30 at 12:27 p.m. Alarm call on Holbrook Street.

7/31 at 5:06 p.m. Alarm call on Holbrook Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from July 24-30.