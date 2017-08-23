Freeport Police Beat: Aug. 24

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Aug. 15-22.

Summonses

8/15 at 4:48 p.m. Thomas Reen, 39, of Chestnut Hill Avenue, Brighton, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/18 at 3:32 p.m. Caleb Wing, 20, of Haverhill Street, North Reading, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Nathan Leger on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

8/15 at 12:21 p.m. Lines down on Pownal Road.

8/15 at 6:37 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

8/16 at 9:53 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

8/16 at 5:27 p.m. Alarm call on Bailey Farm Road.

8/17 at 9:01 a.m. Alarm call on Route 1.

8/18 at 8:14 a.m. Vehicle accident on Durham Road.

8/18 at 9:17 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Roos Hill Road.

8/19 at 3:11 a.m. Alarm call on Hummingbird Lane.

8/20 at 1:47 p.m. Oil spill on Old County Road and Route 1.

8/21 at 9:22 p.m. Gas leak on Durham Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from Aug. 15-22.