Freeport Police Beat: Aug. 17

Arrests

8/9 at 8:05 p.m. Kent Chabotar, 70, of Governors Point, Harpswell, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Foster Avenue by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/11 at 3:33 p.m. Katharine Kinney, 35, of Venice, Florida, was arrested at Durham and Curtis roads by Officer Keith Norris on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/13 at 8:58 p.m. Brent Sullivan, 39, of Middle Road, Cumberland, was arrested on Interstate 295 South by Officer Keith Norris on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

8/8 at 10:19 a.m. Luis Esquilin, 28, of 7th Street, Auburn, was issued a summons at Durham and Gay roads by Officer William Brown on a charge of failure to obtain a driver’s license.

8/13 at 3:06 p.m. Marcel Ouellette, 68, of Halifax, Nova Scotia, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer William Brown on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

8/9 at 5:58 p.m. Lines down on Flying Point Road.

8/9 at 9:36 p.m. Alarm call on Lajoie Drive.

8/11 at 7:15 a.m. Lines down at U.S. Route 1 and Chestnut Court.

8/11 at 12:46 p.m. Accident on Route 1.

8/11 at 1:43 p.m. Disabled vehicle on School and Main Street.

8/12 at 1:36 p.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Cranberry Ridge Road.

8/13 at 6:46 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

8/14 at 10:17 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 35 calls from Aug. 8-14.