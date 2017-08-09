Freeport Police Beat: Aug. 10

Arrests

8/7 at 1:09 a.m. Alyssa Amari, 24, of Webster Road, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

8/1 at 6:44 p.m. Katherine Dicara, 43, of Shobe Avenue, Brunswick, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of theft by deception.

8/1 at 6:44 p.m. Norman Pacholski, 42, of Shobe Avenue, Brunswick, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of theft by deception.

8/5 at 1:21 a.m. Mariah Taylor, 18, of Desert Road, was issued a summons on Desert Road by Sgt. Paul Powers on charges of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor and allowing minors to possess or consume liquor.

8/5 at 1:21 a.m. Caleb Rice, 18, of Ware Road, was issued a summons on Desert Road by Sgt. Paul Powers on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

8/5 at 1:21 a.m. Brandon Cass, 18, of Penney Lane, was issued a summons on Desert Road by Sgt. Paul Powers on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

8/5 at 1:21 a.m. Kelsey Barrett, 18, of Pownal Road, was issued a summons on Desert Road by Sgt. Paul Powers on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

8/5 at 1:21 a.m. Joshua Spaulding, 18, of Pine Street, was issued a summons on Desert Road by Sgt. Paul Powers on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

8/5 at 1:21 a.m. Matthew Roy, 18, of Pequawket Trail, was issued a summons on Desert Road by Sgt. Paul Powers on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

8/5 at 1:21 a.m. Jason Goodine, 19, of Hunter Road, was issued a summons on Desert Road by Sgt. Paul Powers on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

8/5 at 1:21 a.m. Dalton Oaks, 19, of Winding Way, was issued a summons on Desert Road by Sgt. Paul Powers on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

8/5 at 1:21 a.m. A 17-year-old female, from Freeport, was issued a summons on Desert Road by Sgt. Paul Powers on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

Fire calls

8/1 at 10:55 p.m. Alarm call on Bow Street.

8/2 at 12:47 p.m. Alarm call on Bow Street.

8/2 at 5:38 p.m. Alarm call on Lmc Lane.

8/3 at 3:44 p.m. Lines down on Spar Cove Road.

8/5 at 9:26 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

8/5 at 7/46 p.m. Alarm call on Newfield Road.

8/6 at 10:03 a.m. Brush fire on Atlantic Way.

8/6 at 11:54 a.m. Vehicle accident on southbound Interstate 295.

8/7 at 1:44 p.m. Brush fire on Desert Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Aug. 1-8.