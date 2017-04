Freeport Police Beat: April 6

Arrests

4/2 at 10:35 p.m. Lee R. Pelletier, 27, of Shawmut Street, Lewiston, was arrested on Mallett Drive by Officer Keith Norris on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from March 28 to April 4.

Fire calls

3/28 at 9:31 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

3/28 at 2:36 p.m. Alarm call on Holbrook Street.

3/29 at 7 a.m. Accident on Route 136.

3/29 at 7:38 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

3/30 at 8:37 a.m. Accident at Royalsborough and Rabbit roads.

3/31 at 12:06 p.m. Alarm call on School Street.

4/2 at 4:24 p.m. Alarm call on Main Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from March 28 to April 4.