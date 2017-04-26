Freeport Police Beat: April 27

Arrests

4/20 at 1:37 p.m. Leah Yacknin-Dawson, 25, of Montgomery Street, Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Paul Chenevert on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/20 at 10:21 p.m. John N. Hooper III, 26, of Rogers Road, Yarmouth, was arrested on U.S Route 1 by Officer Michael Raymond on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from April 18-23.

Fire calls

4/22 at 1:16 p.m. Accident on northbound Interstate 295.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from April 18-23.