Freeport Police Beat: April 20

Arrests

4/11 at 12:46 p.m. Janet M. Storer, 51, of Bow Street, Freeport, was arrested on Bow Street by Officer Nathan Leger on outstanding warrants from another agency.

4/15 at 12:15 a.m. Zachary J. Hansen, 19, of High Street, Brunswick, was arrested on Litchfield Road by Sgt. John Perrino on a charge of aggravated assault.

4/15 at 12:15 a.m. Kimberly A. Rollins, 30, of Litchfield Road, was arrested on Litchfield Road by Sgt. John Perrino on a charge of aggravated assault.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from April 11-17.

Fire calls

4/11 at 2:03 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Bartol Island Road.

4/11 at 9:01 p.m. Accident on Post Road.

4/13 at 7:29 p.m. Line down with fire on Wardtown Road.

4/15 at 8:48 a.m. Fire alarm on West Street.

4/16 at 1 p.m. Brush fire on Lambert Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from April 11-17.