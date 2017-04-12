Freeport Police Beat: April 13

Arrests

4/4 at 8:45 p.m. Mario A. Cardona, 21, of U.S. Route 1, Freeport, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Matthew Moorhouse on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

4/5 at 3:19 p.m. Bethany R. Watts, 20, of Estes Drive, was issued a summons on Holbrook Street by Officer Thomas Gabbard on charges of operating with a suspended registration and failure to register a vehicle.

4/5 at 10:54 p.m. A juvenile, 17, no gender or address listed, was issued a summons on Mallett Drive by Officer Michael Raymond on charges of reckless conduct and criminal mischief.

4/9 at 8:12 a.m. Michael Roberts, 56, of Lisbon Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons at Wardtown Road and Golden Grove Lane by Officer Rebecca Kavanaugh on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

4/9 at 8:01 p.m. Mariam R. Bissett, 20, of Chamberlain Way, Kennebunk, was issued a summons on Durham Road by Officer Keith Norris on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

4/4 at 12:02 p.m. Line down with fire at Wardtown Road and Wilderness Drive.

4/5 at 11:11 a.m. Accident on State Road.

4/7 at 9:28 a.m. Alarm call on Lower Main Street.

4/9 at 10:14 a.m. Accident at Lincoln and Cedar streets.

4/9 at 8:01 p.m. Accident on Durham Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 23 calls from April 4-10.