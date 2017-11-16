Freeport honors top fall athletes

Taylor Rinaldi was given an Athletic Excellence award after helping Freeport’s girls’ soccer team to its best season this century.

Freeport High School enjoyed a very successful fall sports campaign and many of the top Falcons were honored at the school’s recent Athletic Awards Night.

Golf enjoyed the best season in program history, qualifying for the state meet for the first time. Ethan Sclar won the Going Low Award. Thomas Whelan was named Rookie of the Year. The Boosters’ Pride and Character Award was given to Thomas Robinson.

Boys’ soccer posted its best record since 2008, reached the Class B South quarterfinals and gave its Coach’s Awards to Joseph Ashby and Evan McKittrick. The Boosters’ Pride and Character Award went to Eriksen Shea.

The junior varsity boys’ soccer team gave Athletic Excellence Awards to Liam Grogan and Sam Larochelle and its Boosters’ Pride and Character Award to Jason D’Amico.

The girls’ squad also reached the quarterfinals after posting its best record since 1989. Girls’ soccer gave Athletic Excellence Awards to Abigail King and Taylor Rinaldi and the Boosters’ Pride and Character Award to Johanna Bogue Marlow.

At the JV level, Grace Abbott and Rachel Wall won Athletic Excellence Awards and the Boosters’ Pride and Character Award was given to Paige Rinaldi.

Field hockey also made the playoffs after a solid regular season and named Alexa Koenig the team’s Most Valuable Player and Cameryn Pasquale Most Improved Player. The Boosters’ Pride and Character Award went to Callie Toothaker.

The JV team gave Athletic Excellence Awards to Autumn Golding and Aquinna VanBrugh. The Boosters’ Pride and Character Award went to Sierra Zahares.

Both cross country teams qualified for states and several top runners were honored.

The boys’ team gave its Winged Foot Award to Alexander Les and its Golden Arrow Award to Martin Horne. The Boosters’ Pride and Character Award went to Thomas Doyle.

On the girls’ side, Lily Horne, the Class B individual state champion, won the Winged Foot Award and the Golden Arrow Award went to Elsa Blease. The Boosters’ Pride and Character Award was given to Eden Hayden-Hunt.

Football named Jacob Tomm its Offensive Player of the Year and Joshua Burke its Defensive Player of the Year. The Boosters’ Pride and Character Award went to Michael Foss.

JV football gave Athletic Excellence Awards to Brett Holden and Aidan Michaud. The Boosters’ Pride and Character Award went to Justin Cogswell.

Cheering named Celia Zimba Most Improved and the Coach’s Award went to Diamond Morris. The Boosters’ Pride and Character Award went to Hope Therrien.

Freeport Middle School also handed out awards.

The winners of the Athletic Excellence Award were as follows:

7th grade boys’ soccer Alex Graver and Bobby Strong.

8th grade boys’ soccer Nick Intraversato and Payton Landsbergen.

7th grade girls’ soccer Lucy Peterson and Kate Tracy.

8th grade girls’ soccer Megan Driscoll and Ellie Whittier.

7th and 8th grade field hockey Mason Baker-Schlendering and Lily Smith.

Boys’ cross country Al Dawson and Henry Horne.

Girls’ cross country Katie Murray and Ella Vertenten.

Football Tony Casale and Jackson Carr.

The winners of the Boosters’ Pride and Character Award were as follows:

7th grade boys’ soccer Will Morris.

8th grade boys’ soccer Ian Grimm.

7th grade girls’ soccer Lauren Roussel.

8th grade girls’ soccer Helen Pope.

7th and 8th grade field hockey Vivian Crawford.

Boys’ cross country Will Belmore.

Girls’ cross country Tessa Enrico.

Football Cam Desrosiers.

Durham Community School named the following Tiger Pride Award winners:

Boys’ soccer Nathan Begin, Thomas Gregoire and Colton Washburn.

Girls’ soccer Emliy Pagnano, Anna Roy and Courtney Smith.

Cross country Blaine Cockburn, Connor Smith and Kempton Von Glinsky-Gregoire.

