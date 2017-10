For the 15th year, the L.L. Bean campus in Freeport was illuminated Saturday evening by the glow of 10,000 jack-o-lanterns for the Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Festival. The benefit for the camp on the shores of Sebago Lake in Casco was expected to raise $75,000 for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. (Dudley Warner / For The Forecaster)

