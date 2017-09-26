Freeport Fall Festival returns with art, food, music

FREEPORT — More than 125 artists will return to Freeport to display their artwork at the 19th annual Fall Festival Oct. 6-8.

Exhibits of work ranging from photography, oil paint, watercolor, mixed media, fine craft, and jewelry will be set to the tune of live musical performances throughout the weekend.

Freeport Community Services will also host their annual Chowdah Challenge to raise funds for camp scholarships, and a variety of foods will be offered by food vendors.

Hosted on the L.L.Bean campus and the Freeport Village Station Plaza, the two-day event is free and includes music and children’s art activities.

Artist registration is still open online with options for three- or two-day exhibitors.