Freeport Falcons Winter Athletes of the Year

Male:

YACOB OLINS, Senior—Nordic skiing

Olins had a superb state meet and led the Falcons to greatness both on the trails and by example.

Olins started skiing at a young age and it’s always been his top sport.

“It’s fun to go fast,” Olins said. “There’s no other sport where you’re friends with guys on other teams. The ski community is great.”

Olins skied both Alpine and Nordic events in middle school, but in high school, he’s focused on Nordic, while remaining an Alpine skier in his free time, something he feels has helped with his stamina, especially on hills.

Olins emerged as a top threat as a sophomore, when he came in sixth in the freestyle and seventh in the classic at the Class B state meet. As a junior, Olins moved up to third in the classic and fourth in the freestyle and helped the Falcons win a Class B team state title.

This winter, Freeport was second as a team to Maranacook at states, but Olins, who ran cross country in the fall to help his training, placed second in the classic and third in the freestyle. Olins qualified for the All-Conference team and was given a Booster’s Pride and Character Award by his team.

“I didn’t expect to do as well as I did,” Olins said. “The cross country training helped. Much of my success was the result of (Coach) Joel (Hinshaw). He’s a great motivator. He brings so much knowledge.”

Olins has also played soccer, ultimate frisbee and run track in high school. He’s also the president of Freeport’s Earth Club and takes part in Model UN, Interact and the math team. He doesn’t plan to ski in college and hopes to study engineering.

He certainly engineered a great finish to his high school career. Yacob Olins, Freeport’s Winter Male Athlete of the Year, was a fabulous skier and leader who won’t soon be forgotten.

Coach Joel Hinshaw‘s comment:“Yacob was on the high school team all four years. He has been a motivator and role model for the younger teammates. He had a desire to learn how to ski as a freshman, but also knew how to keep skiing fun so he would not burn out. His leadership, knowledge and work ethic will be missed.”

Previous winners:

2015-16 Henry Jaques (track)

2014-15 Blake Enrico (skiing)

2013-14 Harrison Stivers (track)

2012-13 Ryder Bennell (skiing)

2011-12 Taylor Saucier (track)

2010-11 Ryan Collet (skiing)

2009-10 Ryan Collet (skiing)

2008-09 Jon Klages (basketball)

2007-08 Reid Christian (basketball)

2006-07 Danny Mehler (basketball)

2005-06 Nate Fuller (skiing)

2004-05 Dan Sandberg (skiing)

2003-04 Kegan Pettit (hockey)

2002-03 Frank Roy (skiing)

2001-02 Griff Leach (skiing)

Female:

LILY HORNE—Sophomore, Nordic skiing

Horne was a model of consistency this winter and she was the top performer from her team at the state meet.

Horne came to Freeport from New York having never cross country skied before, but as a freshman, she placed 19th in the classic and 25th in the freestyle as she grew to love the sport.

“I love being outside in winter,” Horne said. “Going uphill and downhill is exciting and fun. I love the team aspect of skiing. I like to push myself and get results.”

Horne showed great improvement this winter, consistently finishing near the top of the standings and that didn’t stop when the postseason rolled around. At the Western Maine Conference meet, Horne was second only to Yarmouth standout Grace Cowles in the classic and the freestyle.

At the state meet, where Freeport came in third, Horne finished fifth in both races.

“I’ve had great teammates and coaches who have helped me learn,” Horne said. “I just wanted to keep improving this year. Especially my skate technique.”

Horne was named to the All-Conference team and earned a Coach’s Award for her performance.

Horne also volunteers and is a member of the math team. Going forward, she hopes to keep improving and eventually win a state title.

Don’t bet against her. Lily Horne, Freeport’s Winter Female Athlete of the Year, has made great strides in a short time and is only going to get better, something that should strike fear in the heart of the opposition.

Coach Joel Hinshaw’s comment: “Lily has been a driving force for the team. She motivates her teammates to challenge themselves and knows how to train to be at the top of her game. I’m looking forward to skiing with her the next two years.”

Previous winners:

2015 Lily Johnston (skiing)

2014-15 Emily Johnson (hockey)

2013-14 Nina Davenport (basketball)

2012-13 Nina Davenport (basketball)

2011-12 Elly Bengtsson (skiing)

2010-11 Elly Bengtsson (skiing)

2009-10 Adrian Baker (track)

2008-09 Molly Susla (skiing)

2007-08 Adrian Baker (track)

2006-07 Abby Fuller (swimming)

2005-06 Lucy Garrec (skiing)

2004-05 Logan Crane (track)

2003-04 Logan Crane (track)

2002-03 Jessica Harold (skiing)

2001-02 Molly Pierce (skiing)



