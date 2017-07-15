Freeport Falcons Spring Athletes of the Year

Bennett Hight

BENNETT HIGHT, Senior-Baseball

* WMC all-star, second-team

* WMC All-Academic team

* Captain

Hight was an integral member and steady contributor for a resurgent baseball program, but that barely scratches the surface of what he accomplished during his time in high school, as he graduated having excelled in many fields.

Hight enjoyed a lot of success in cross country running and skiing and as a junior, was part of a baseball team that stole headlines and made an improbable run to the Class B state final.

Heading into his senior season, Hight, a four-year starter, was determined to focus more on baseball and it paid dividends.

“It was a cool year for me personally,” Hight said. “Most years, I was tired from skiing. This year, I set the goal to train more and focus on baseball.”

Hight, who played rightfield and served as a designated hitter, wound up hitting .375 this spring. He had an on-base percentage of .445 and slugged .583. Hight had 16 hits, including five doubles and a pair of triples.

At the end of the season, he earned his first mention to the baseball all-conference team.

“That was a goal I had for awhile,” said Hight, who had earned multiple all-star mentions in skiing.

If Hight had been merely a successful athlete, he would be have remembered fondly, but what he accomplished academically made him unique and caused teachers to rave about his talents.

Hight was a Creative Writing Award winner and was selected to attend the New England Young Writer’s Conference. His “Study of Fish Portfolio” won many awards, including the Scholastics Art & Writing Gold Key Award. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree selected one of Hight’s drawings as a Maine Congressional Art Finalist to be on display in Augusta. He also won a National Scholastic Art Award Silver Medal.

Hight also belonged to Freeport’s Art, Earth and Outing Clubs and was a member of Model UN. On the rare occasions he comes up for air, he enjoys fishing and kayaking. Hight plans to attend St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.

There figures to be plenty of success in his future, regardless of what road he chooses to follow. Bennett Hight, Freeport’s Spring Male Athlete of the Year, made an indelible mark as a baseball player, but that was only a small part of his legacy.

Coach Bill Ridge’s comment: “Bennett had a very strong year. His contributions to Freeport High School went far beyond the baseball field. He was a very high-achieving player who flew under the radar. He was such a versatile and talented person and is a great example of what you hope any Freeport graduate will be.”

Previous winners:

2016 Jack Davenport (baseball)

2015 Jack Davenport (baseball)

2014 Sam Wogan (lacrosse)

2013 Harrison Stivers (track)

2012 Sawyer Williams (baseball)

2011 Hans Pope (lacrosse)

2010 Hans Pope (lacrosse)

2009 Greg Ordway (lacrosse)

2008 Parker Chipman (track)

2007 Luke Charest (lacrosse)

2006 Kelso Davis (lacrosse)

2005 Tim Gray (lacrosse)

2004 Kelso Davis (lacrosse)

2003 Tyler Allen (baseball)

2002 Ben Grant (baseball)

ALEXA KOENIG, Sophomore-Softball

WMC all-star, second team

Team MVP

Koenig excelled in all categories this spring and in a league rife with standout players, was selected as an all-star despite only being a sophomore.

Koenig, a Durham resident, has already earned acclaim as a field hockey player (she was selected as Freeport’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year) and is leaning toward playing that sport in college, but softball has been very good to her as well.

Koenig started playing softball at a young age and has settled in as the Falcons third baseman and cleanup hitter.

“I like the intensity and passion of softball,” Koenig said. “I’m always on my toes.”

This spring, Koenig put up the solid stat line of a .405 batting average, .457 on-base percentage and .524 slugging percentage. She led Freeport in hits with 17, total bases with 22 and stolen bases with 13. Koenig had three doubles, a triple and drove in eight runs.

The Falcons won just two games, but a young nucleus showed promise and following the season, Koenig was named to the All-Conference team for the first time.

“We learned a lot this spring,” Koenig said. “It was a good building season. I was humbled by being named an all-star.”

Look for even bigger things in the years to come. Alexa Koenig, Freeport’s Spring Female Athlete of the Year, is already a budding star and she and her teammates have much to look forward to.

Coach Jason Daniel’s comment “Alexa is an incredible player and person. When we played Fryeburg, their coach said to me, ‘I want you to know that your third baseman is a class act.’ Alexa made sure every runner that got to third base knew that the base was loose and to be careful so they wouldn’t get hurt. She’s kind-hearted, humble and cares about what she does, on and off the field. I’ve worked with her since the summer before her freshman year and it didn’t take long to realize she had something special. She’s had two amazing seasons at third base. Her glove has been spot-on, she has fantastic throws, makes incredible plays and can hit too. Every coach wants an all-around player who will give 110 percent like Alexa, but I’d say her best trait is how humble she is. She never thinks she’s better than anyone else. She will always encourage her teammates. I look forward to the next two years as Alexa continues to be a top player to watch.”

Previous winners:

2016 Courtney Broderick (lacrosse)

2015 Emily Johnson (lacrosse)

2014 Meredith Broderick (lacrosse)

2013 Jocelyn Davee (lacrosse)

2012 Alexandra Mitch (lacrosse)

2011 Leigh Wyman (softball)

2010 Lucy Whitacre (lacrosse)

2009 Kristen Poulin (track)

2008 Andrea Goodrich (track)

2007 Molly Lincoln (lacrosse)

2006 Amber Klages (lacrosse)

2005 Cassandra Dyer (softball)

2004 Logan Crane (track)

2003 Molly Charest (lacrosse)

2002 Kerry Blenk (softball)

