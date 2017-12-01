Freeport Falcons Fall Athletes of the Year

Sclar

ETHAN SCLAR, Senior-Golf

WMC all-star

Going Low Award winner

Sclar’s solid play and leadership helped the Falcons enjoy the best season in program history.

Sclar grew up in Freeport and spent his autumns running cross country until his junior year, when he switched to golf.

“I liked golf so much more,” Sclar said. “I love how each day is different and how you have to bring your ‘A’ game every day. It’s the best feeling to hit a good shot.”

Sclar promptly became a top player on the squad and even qualified for the individual Class B state match in 2016, shooting a round of 84, which tied him for 11th place.

As a senior, Sclar elevated his game even more, helping Freeport post a program-best 7-3 record, then shooting an 86 at the Western Maine Conference qualifier to help the Falcons place second and qualify for the Class B state match for the first time.

There, Sclar posted a solid round of 80 to help Freeport come in sixth as a team.

“It was great to be a part of it,” Sclar said. “I made incredible strides this year with my driver. Putting was also a strength. As the season progressed, all the guys improved and we started to think it was possible. Seeing everyone improve was great.”

Sclar also plays point guard for the boys’ basketball team and hopes to play golf in college, where he plans to study business management with the plan to eventually become an entrepreneur.

Ethan Sclar, Freeport’s Fall Male Athlete of the Year, made buyers and believers out of everyone this past season, proving that you can be new to a sport and behind hard work, become one of the best around.

Coach Michael Lawson’s comment: “Ethan meant a lot to the team and to me as a first-year coach. Ethan’s impact on the success of our season was immense. I noticed from day one that he was a very focused member of our team. This was demonstrated not only in attitude and execution during matches but at practice as well. Ethan was instrumental in helping our team finish the regular season a program-best, then in qualifying for the state meet. As a new coach, I wanted to focus our team on the importance of consistent and diligent practice in order to improve individually. It was important to me that these young golfers understood that golf can be fun, but to be good you have to work hard and consistently. Ethan was no doubt a model of that work ethic and respect for the game. He made creating that positive culture easier. There is no doubt that we will miss Ethan. That being said, I know for sure that what he demonstrated this year as our number one golfer will continue to impact this program for years to come.”

Prior winners:

2016 Josh Burke (football)

2015 Chandler Vincent (cross country)

2014 Chandler Vincent (cross country)

2013 Ben MacMillan (football)

2012 Dan Burke (football)

2011 Jack Dawe (soccer)

2010 James Purdy (football)

2009 Miguel Beckles (football)

2008 Cody Bartlett (soccer)

2007 Jon Klages (football)

2006 Luke Charest (soccer)

2005 Elliott Townsend (soccer)

2004 Jeff Smith (soccer)

2003 Josh Zolla (cross country)

2002 Chris Vigliotta (soccer)

2001 Scott Newell (golf)

FEMALE:

LILY HORNE, Junior-Cross country

Class B individual state champion

WMC all-star, first-team

Winged Foot Award winner

All-state, first-team

Horne continued to stake her claim this fall as one of the state’s best multiple-sport athletes, winning a cross country state title to go with her already strong showing on the cross country skiing trails last winter.

Horne, who was named Freeport’s Winter Female Athlete of the Year after excelling last school year, had no peer in Class B cross country this fall.

Horne started running in middle school and as a freshman was 48th in the Class B state meet. She moved all the way up to 14th as a sophomore and this fall, ran her way to the top of the heap.

Horne won a season-opening meet at NYA, placed third at the Southern Maine Classic, second at the Manchester (New Hampshire) Invitational and first in a home meet.

She was even better in the postseason, winning the Western Maine Conference championship meet in 19 minutes, 54 seconds, placing second by three seconds to Yarmouth’s Anneka Murrin at the Class B South regional meet with a time of 19:34:14, then winning the Class B state title in 19:10.85.

“Coach (Brian Berkemeyer) tried to build up my confidence and he told me I’d win states,” Horne said. “I had a good WMC race and felt good at regionals. I knew if I ran a good race at states, I’d have a chance. I didn’t really have a plan. I just ran my own race.”

Horne went on to run at New Englands for the first time, posting the 29th-best time (18:55.28).

Horne is gearing up for a run at the skiing title and she also competes in distance races in outdoor track. If that’s not enough, she belongs to Freeport’s Interact Club and plays the flute in the Portland Youth Wind Ensemble. She’s weighing whether to pursue cross country, skiing or both in college and hopes to make the all-New England team as a senior.

The sky is the certainly the limit. Lily Horne, Freeport’s Fall Female Athlete of the Year, has quickly become one of the finest runners around and that’s only a small entry on her resume.

Coach Brian Berkemeyer’s comment: “Lily is not only a great runner, but also a great person. She loves competing. She shows a lot of respect for her competitors. She’s a great example of how running can be a valuable part of your life, but not consume your life. She’s a well-balanced individual. Lily is respected her teammates as well as the staff at Freeport High.”

Prior winners:

2016 Alexa Koenig (field hockey)

2015 Morgan Karnes (field hockey)

2014 Abby Smith (field hockey)

2013 Livvy Dimick (soccer)

2012 Jocelyn Davee (soccer)

2011 Kayla Thurlow (field hockey)

2010 Lauren Easler (cross country)

2009 Hannah Schuchert (field hockey)

2008 Molly Susla (cross country)

2007 Hannah Schuchert (field hockey)

2006 Molly Susla (cross country)

2005 Kelsey Nichols (cross country)

2004 Lucy Garrec (cross country)

2003 Dani O’Rourke-Suchoff (cross country)

2002 Michelle Peters (field Hockey)

2001 Amy Morejon (soccer)

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.