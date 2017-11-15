Freeport council gives Tracy another term as chairwoman

FREEPORT — The Town Council unanimously reappointed Sarah Tracy as chairwoman Tuesday night.

Councilors also welcomed Doug Reighley and Eric Horne to the panel and thanked outgoing Councilors Peter Anzuini and Bill Rixon for their service.

Tracy was re-elected to her second full term on the Council last week, representing District 2. She was first elected in a 2013 special election held after former Councilor Kate Arno resigned a year before her term was set to expire. Tracy then won a full term in 2014.

At-large Councilor John Egan was unanimously appointed vice chairman.

Tracy thanked former Vice Chairwoman Melanie Sachs and called her a “guiding star.”

“Having had no leadership experience, I could not have done this without you,” Tracy said. “I’m glad that you get to step down from leadership for a while.”

Sachs nominated Egan for the position and said she has complete confidence in his ability. Sachs also showed her gratitude for Rixon’s work on the Council.

“Bill is the most tireless councilor we had,” she said. “Thank you so much, you will be deeply missed.”

Rixon responded that it was a pleasure to serve on the council the last three years. “Its been a real opportunity for community-building,” he said.

Anzuini couldn’t attend Tuesday night’s meeting, but Tracy shared a few words of praise about him.

“Peter really brought in a critical eye to the information we were reviewing … and was always asking the critical questions,” she said. “I think that was a great service to our town.”

Town Clerk Christine Wolfe announced that Timothy Whitacre accepted a three-year term as Water District trustee after receiving six write-in votes last week. Whitacre’s name was on the ballot for Sewer District trustee, but he was defeated by incumbents Sally Leland and Gerald Kennedy.

Councilors Sarah Tracy, left, and Vice Chairman John Egan, were elected chairwoman and vice chairman, respectively, of the Freeport Town Council Tuesday, Nov. 14.